Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Cut to GBX 310

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.54).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,756.67. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 76.25%.

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62). In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62). Also, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68). Insiders have bought 36,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,683 over the last ninety days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

