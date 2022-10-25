The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

