The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,110,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 145,951 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Boeing by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,730.1% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. 114,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,977. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

