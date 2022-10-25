The Ensign Group (ENSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY22 guidance at $4.05-4.15 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

