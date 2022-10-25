The Glimpse Group (VRAR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Glimpse Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million -$5.97 million -9.31 The Glimpse Group Competitors $2.07 billion $190.25 million 17.48

The Glimpse Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.96, indicating that their average stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -82.10% -23.62% -19.16% The Glimpse Group Competitors -16.89% -26.05% -0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group Competitors 213 1390 2471 80 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 31.23%. Given The Glimpse Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Glimpse Group competitors beat The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

