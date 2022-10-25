The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $360.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $292.83 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average is $367.28.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

