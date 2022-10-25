The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $328.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

