The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 129,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

