The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

