The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

