ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Tops $0.0056

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $56.41 million and $157,823.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,767.36 or 0.29392678 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011480 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

