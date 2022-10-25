Thomas A. Broughton Buys 196 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.97 per share, with a total value of $13,714.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,370.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,756. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

