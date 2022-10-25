Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $260.39 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0256349 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,990,140.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

