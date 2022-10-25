Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Price Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 675,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.