Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 12.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 421,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,897,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Tilray Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

