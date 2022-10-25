Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.31

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 36.35%.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 170.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

