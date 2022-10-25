Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 158,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,860. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

