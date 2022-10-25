Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,910. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

