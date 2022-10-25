Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 312.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,493 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 2.05% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 12,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

