Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

