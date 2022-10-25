TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 307.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.