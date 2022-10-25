TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TRTX opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. The company has a market capitalization of $591.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.