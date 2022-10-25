Traders Buy Large Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 51,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 29,944 call options.
Canopy Growth Stock Up 23.6 %
Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.96.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.