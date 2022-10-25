Traders Buy Large Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 51,400 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 29,944 call options.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 23.6 %

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

