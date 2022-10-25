TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.