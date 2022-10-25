TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $78.00. The stock traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 40530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.