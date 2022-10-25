TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.15.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,063. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $120.91.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.