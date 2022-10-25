Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Buys A$431,566.82 in Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCLGet Rating) insider Louis Charlton bought 34,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.34 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$431,566.82 ($301,794.98).

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

