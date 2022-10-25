Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.65. 815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

