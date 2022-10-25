Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Trading 28.6% Higher

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 112,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 85,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Up 28.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$21.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

