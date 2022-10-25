TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Trading Up 3.0 %

TNET stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 310,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

