Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

TRIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 256,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $418.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 59.17%. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $95,505.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $95,505.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,849.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,152 shares of company stock valued at $536,587 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $394,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

See Also

