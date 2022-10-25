U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. 87,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,721,767. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

