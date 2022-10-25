UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $401.65 and last traded at $401.65. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.49 and its 200-day moving average is $467.16.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 17.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 39.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

