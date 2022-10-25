UBS Group Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $210.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $212.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $220.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

