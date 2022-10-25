Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Position Lowered by Founders Circle Capital LLC

Founders Circle Capital LLC lessened its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,344 shares during the quarter. Udemy makes up about 14.7% of Founders Circle Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Circle Capital LLC owned about 1.69% of Udemy worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Udemy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter valued at $1,906,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Udemy by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

Udemy Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,783.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

