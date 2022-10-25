Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.73 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $89.73 million and $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00563214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00241304 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29209573 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $550,188.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

