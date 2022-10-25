Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Director Buys $259,798.80 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.61. 2,768,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.18. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

