Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.18.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

