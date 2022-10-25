United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.53. United States Steel shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 152,029 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 33,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

