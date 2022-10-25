Valens (VLNS) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Valens to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valens and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 185 518 707 41 2.42

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 207.95%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 150.41%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 496.68% -6.70% 118.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Valens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.27 Valens Competitors $239.90 million -$79.69 million -9.04

Valens’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valens rivals beat Valens on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Valens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

