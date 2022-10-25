Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32.

