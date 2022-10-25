Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

