Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

