Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

