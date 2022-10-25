Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $373.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.19.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

