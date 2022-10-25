Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $456.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.