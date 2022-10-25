Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of K stock opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,091.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

