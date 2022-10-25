Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $505.01 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.31 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.18 and a 200-day moving average of $548.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

