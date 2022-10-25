Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 129.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $209,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

