Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 215,150 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. 1,004,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

